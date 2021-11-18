AG Rutledge joins bipartisan, multi-state investigation of Meta promoting Instagram to kids and teens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is joining a multi-state, bi-partisan investigation into Meta Platform, formerly known as Facebook, in promoting Instagram to children and young adults despite its association with potential physical and mental health risks.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Rutledge says she wants to examine if the company violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and other state consumer protection laws on a national level that could put the public at risk.

The investigation will focus on, among other things, the techniques that Meta may use to increase frequency and engagement by younger users and possible harm from extended use.

Back in May, a bipartisan collation of 44 attorneys general pushed for Facebook to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

Recent internal reports from Meta concerning Instagram use have shown risks to physical and mental health including depression, eating disorders and even suicide.