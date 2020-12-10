AG Rutledge on U.S. Supreme Court victory defending local pharmacies against PBMs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has issued a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion upholding Arkansas’s pharmacy benefit manager regulations in the case of Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. The Supreme Court’s decision reverses a lower court ruling blocking enforcement of Arkansas’s law.

“This is an important unanimous win for not only locally owned pharmacies that have experienced financial hardships at the hands of pharmacy benefit managers, but more importantly, this is a win for all Arkansans and Americans to have access to affordable health care,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I will always protect Arkansans and small businesses from unfair practices and fight to lower the costs of prescription drugs.”

