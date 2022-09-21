LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The renewable energy footprint in Arkansas is about to get larger.

Amazon announced Wednesday that it would add two new solar energy projects in Arkansas, joining the three projects the company has already constructed in the state. The announcement was part of a global package of 71 new projects.

Amazon’s current three solar farms are in Cross, Crittenden and Union counties, generating 135, 120 and 100 megawatts, respectively. The two new projects, in Mississippi and Crittenden counties, will add 175 and 200 megawatts to the amount of power generated.

“We are bringing new wind and solar projects online to power our offices, fulfillment centers, data centers, and stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally, and we are on a path to reach 100% renewable energy across our entire business by 2025,” Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services said.

Amazon’s goal is to be 100% renewable energy by 2025, the release stated.