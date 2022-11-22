BARLING, Ark. – Arkansas State Police activated the state’s AMBER Alert system for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from western Arkansas.

The Barling Police Department requested the AMBER Alert, which Arkansas State Police issued early Tuesday morning.

Madison Baker

Authorities say 14-year-old Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 Monday evening in the area of 13th Street and D Street.

Barling, Arkansas is a town located near Fort Smith.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a red and black “Northside High School” softball jacket, with gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes. Baker is about 5’3″ and 143 pounds.

If you see Baker or know anything about her disappearance, you are asked to call the Barling Police Department at (479) 242-5964.