Heather Anzalone from Carlisle, Arkansas with the $1,000 prize-winning fish caught from Lake Hamilton, May 2, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hot Springs Fishing Challenge has a day one winner earning $1,000 from the $100,000 pot.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said Heather Anzalone caught a tagged largemouth bass for $1,000. Anzalone was in town for the Arkansas Waterworks Convention and caught the fish on Lake Hamilton near the aptly-named Fisherman’s Wharf.

The challenge kicked off Tuesday at 6 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. on May 2. A total of 66 tagged fish were released into Lake Hamilton and Lake Catherine, including the grand prize fish, Big Al, with its $20,000 tag.

When anglers catch a tagged fish they have to call the number on the tag and present it to officials with the tag intact. The fish include largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and channel catfish.

Prizes are divided as Big Al, at $20,000, one $10,000 fish, four $5,000 fish, 40 fish tagged for $1,000 and 20 tagged for $500. State fishing laws apply, including the requirement for anglers to have an Arkansas fishing license.

More information is available on the Hot Springs Fishing Challenge website.