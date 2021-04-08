Annual Iris Festival scheduled for Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – If you’re looking for an outdoor festival to delight the eyes and soothe the heart and soul, then Stone County may have the fully bloomed event for you.

The Third Annual Mountain View Iris Festival will be held from April 30 to May 1.

Visitors will be able to gather to view 200 plus varieties of tall, bearded irises in an array of colors.

A special musical experience is also planned that Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by The Carousel Organ Association of America which will rally on the courthouse square.

For a full listing of activities and to plan a trip visit the event website.

The free event is for visitors of all ages.