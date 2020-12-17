AR: 3,300+ filed for unemployment — week ending 12/12

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 3,395 filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending December 12, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report.

PUA Claims: There were 1,942 claims for the week ending December 12, a decrease of 374 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending November 28, 10,771 filed for benefits. The week before, November 21, 10,881 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of November 28, 210 Arkansans filed for this benefit. As of November 21, 255 filed EB claims. EB claims are for those who have exhausted all previous benefits. EBs last for 16 weeks and 36 states offer this program.

There were 885,000 claims filed nationally — a 23,000 increase.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 885,000 for the week ending 12/12 (+23,000).



Insured unemployment was 5,508,000 for the week ending 12/5 (-273,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) December 17, 2020

COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, and in Arkansas cumulative deaths from the virus exceeded 3,000.

Johns Hopkins University reports 74.4 million global cases, with 17 million in the U.S., and global deaths are 1.6 million with more than 305,000 are in the U.S., as of Thursday, December 17.

