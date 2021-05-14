ARDOT confirms earlier evidence of damage on I-40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed Friday an image captured by an inspector’s drone video shows evidence of damage of the same area of the fracture which caused the bridge closure earlier this week.

ARDOT officials said in a statement a video from May 2019 shows evidence of the damage on the lower side of the bridge.

The department is looking to see if the damage was noted in a September 2019 inspection report and if there were any actions taken.

