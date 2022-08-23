ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reopened eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Forrest City after crews completed work on damage from a fiery tanker truck crash.

According to the iDriveArkansas system, the roadway was cleared and reopened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 21 hours after the Monday afternoon crash.

ARDOT officials said a truck hauling diesel fuel was involved in the crash, fuelling the massive fire.

Earlier Tuesday traffic officials had kept the eastbound lanes closed due to the fire damaging the bridge near Mile Marker 246 near Widener. ARDOT officials said that crews had to test the roads for safety before reopening the interstate.

Video obtained by KARK 4 News Monday showed multiple trucks in a fiery pileup. As of Tuesday morning, crews are still removing oil and diesel fuel from the roadway.

Officials with ARDOT and the Arkansas State Police have not released any information on any injuries, deaths or the cause in this incident.