PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a train collided with a truck carrying chemicals in Phillips County Tuesday night.

A crash report from ARDOT said a train collided with an 18-wheeler carrying hydrogen peroxide just outside Helena-West Helena.

ARDOT officials said the crash has stopped all lanes of traffic two miles west of Highway 185.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Officials with ARDOT are considering this a hazmat incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.