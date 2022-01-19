Arkansans hit the jackpot, more chances to win with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans all over the natural state have claimed big prizes with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and there are still chances to win.

Mark Deavers of Conway, who regularly plays the lottery, purchased a winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing at a Doublebee’s in Conway, officials said.

According to a release, the winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 8, 11, 38, 14 and 3, and Deavers won $240,000 with his ticket. Deavers said he plans to pay bills with his winnings.

On Jan. 12 and 18 two more Arkansans claimed prizes of $1 million each. Two top prizes of $1 million still remain on the $1,000,000 Riches game, officials report.

There have been multiple winnings during this week alone, with two players from Clarksville and Little Rock won $10,000 from the $10,000 Blowout instant game. A player from Dover won $50,000 off the $50,000 Payday instant game, and someone won $100,000 from Jonesboro on the $100,000 Money Game.

“Arkansans are winning, what more could we ask for?” Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said. “Additionally in buying these tickets, these individuals have helped fund college scholarships for Arkansas students, which has funded more than 650,000 scholarships a year to date.”

There are still plenty of chances for Arkansans to win big this year. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is at $62 million, the NSJ for Wednesday is $60,000 and the Mega Millions Jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing stands at $376 million.

According to officials, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is offering a special promotion through Feb. 28 called the 5-Buck Bundle. For just $5, a player will receive a Powerball ticket with Power Play, a Mega Millions ticket and a free NSJ ticket.

With every ticket purchased, Arkansans are helping fund prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in the state. More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to these funds, officials explained.

Find more information on how to play at MyArkansasLottery.com.