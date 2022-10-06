LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is set to hold a news conference discussing new developments made by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes Medicaid fraud and the abuse/neglect of nursing home residents.

In 2015, Rutledge added sworn law enforcement officers to the unit. Since then, the unit has made arrests throughout the state.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. A live stream will be available in the video player above.