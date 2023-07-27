LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new summit held by the Arkansas attorney general’s office aims to spread awareness of and fight human trafficking.

Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the inaugural Human Trafficking Summit will be held from Oct. 16 to 17 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Griffin stated that the summit aims to provide awareness and training to combat human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that preys on our most vulnerable Arkansans. It disregards human dignity, exploits the innocent and shatters lives,” Griffin said. “My summit will shed light on the global problem of human trafficking and will provide necessary training to help combat these crimes.”

Officials with the attorney general’s office said attendees will hear from both national and local presenters on topics like familial trafficking, trauma-informed investigations, human trafficking in the private sector and strategies to strengthen public and private partnerships.

National Criminal Justice Training Center program manager Byron Fassett spoke on the importance of the summit.

“All forms of human trafficking, especially sex trafficking of children, needs to be invisible to operate and exist,” Fassett said. “This conference will provide the skills needed for a multi-disciplinary response to make the invisible visible, identify and recover victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The summit will be held on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and on Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Officials said the summit is free to attend and open to the public. Registration can be found online.