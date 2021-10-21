Arkansas AG warns against ticket scams as Harry Styles, other acts return with shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is ready to return to pre-COVID-19 events, including concerns, but Arkansas Attorney Rutledge is warning residents about fake concert tickets with the upcoming Harry Styles event.

Simmons Bank Area has contacted the attorney general’s office about websites trying to sell bogus tickets to the Styles’ concert and other events.

“These websites are nothing more than online scalpers who charge exorbitant fees selling fake tickets to consumers,“ said Rutledge. “I will always fight back against scammers and con artists who try to take advantage of hard working Arkansans.”

Venues such as the Simmons Bank Arena, services like Ticket Master are official sources to buy tickets. These verified ways prevent scalpers from ripping off consumers, according to the attorney general’s office.

Rutledge provides the following tips to help Arkansans protect themselves when searching for concert tickets:

Buy tickets from official verified sources, the venue’s site being the safest way to purchase real tickets.

Purchase tickets only during official on-sale times

Research sellers through the Better Business Bureau and make sure they are members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers

Real ticket brokers have a refund policy. Be sure to buy tickets from resellers that provide clear terms for transactions

Always use a credit card to purchase tickets because those laws give buyers options if the tickets are fake

Check on seating details ahead of time. Ask about the seat, row, and seat numbers to avoid blocked views, doing so could prevent tickets that don’t exist

Trust well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers with the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t let sellers rush you toward purchases. Con artists sometimes attempt to hurry potential buyers into making choices

Nearly 5 million consumers receive fraudulent concerts, sporting events, or theme park tickets each year, according to AARP.

Consumers who think they may have purchased a fake ticket can contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.

For more information and tips on avoiding scams, call the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800)-482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.