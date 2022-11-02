LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow with each drawing, many Arkansans are excited for their chance to win big.

After no one won Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot jumped up to $1.2 billion, the second highest in the history of the Powerball and the fourth largest lottery jackpot ever.

The world-record Powerball jackpot in 2016 sat at just over $1.5 billion.

This is the third time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has been $1 billion or more.

The current Powerball jackpot matches the $1.2 billion that the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) has raised for scholarships since 2009.

More than 675,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans through the ASL.

Eric Hagler, the ASL Executive Director, spoke on a player’s individual odds during each drawing.

“A player’s selection method does not affect the probability of matching the winning numbers drawn,” Hagler said. “There are more winners from Quick Picks because most purchases are by Quick Pick.”

The lottery has awarded more than $4 billion in prizes to players, about $360 million in retailer commissions and provided more than $158 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Arkansans 18 or older have until 8:59 p.m. CDT tonight to get their ticket.