Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said in a filing Tuesday that the restrictions are valid under a 1973 law on disasters and under rules approved last year by the Legislature.
A group of 18 legislators sued this month over the restrictions, which include a mask mandate and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.
They argue the restrictions require legislative approval.
Arkansas has had at least 74,772 coronavirus cases and 1,209 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.