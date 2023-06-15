LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – June 15 marks 187 years since Arkansas became the 25th American state in 1836.

The congressional act admitting the state to the Union was signed by President Andrew Jackson, the result of an Arkansas constitution drawn up in January of that year. The four-page neatly handwritten document formed the foundation of the current laws in the state.

The state’s population of 60,000 — slightly less than the current population of Conway — was enough to justify statehood, which had a minimum requirement of 40,000.

The state’s name dates back to its earliest time, with Arkansas being the name Ohio Valley native people gave to the Quapaw tribe that inhabited the state. The name means “south wind.”

After much back-and-forth, the correct pronunciation of “Arkansas” was made law in 1881. Prior to that law, several held that the state’s name should be pronounced: “Are-Kansas.”

James Sevier Conway, a successful planter and respected southern political family member, was the state’s first governor. During his four-year term, the state’s population increased to nearly 100,000.

Conway oversaw the formation of state institutions, including a banking and prison system, as well as an expansion of public roads. Due to health issues, he served only one term.

At the time, cotton was king, but the state’s proximity to the American frontier to its west gave it a reputation for rustic lawlessness. A state representative dying in aknife brawl in the general assembly in 1837 enlarged that notoriety.

Businessmen, especially in the state’s fledging capital of Little Rock, worked mightily to overcome that reputation and attract investment to the state.

Arkansas currently has a population estimated at just over 3 million. The Arkansas Department of Transportation oversees 16,418 miles of roads.