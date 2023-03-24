LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit and issued a warning about a Conway-based pool company.

Attorney General Tim Griffin issued a warning Friday about H2O Pools of Conway. His office has filed a suit against the company, the statement said.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County Circuit Court. It alleges H2O Pools and Supplies LLC violated the state’s deceptive practices act by taking over $500,000 from customers for pool and pool liners and then not doing the work or providing the material.

The lawsuit claims customers have paid H2O without service, or refunds when they complained. Then, if someone who contracted with the company complained on social media, they would be “harassed” by H2O owner Victoria Harvey, the filing states.

Griffin said the suit is seeking $500,000.

“I filed a lawsuit against H2O Pools and Supplies, LLC and its owner, Victoria Harvey, seeking restitution for Arkansans who have paid more than $500,000 for pools at their homes but instead have been left with—in some cases—little more than a hole in the ground,” he said, adding that he is taking further legal action.

“I am also seeking civil penalties as some deceptive acts were committed against elderly Arkansans,” Griffin said. “Additionally, I am asking for an injunction to prevent the company and owner from operating any pool-related business in Arkansas, so they no longer have an opportunity to prey upon our citizens.”

This is the second consumer alert Griffin’s office issued this week. On Monday, his office issued a complaint about Benton-based Hourglass Vixen’s LLC for performing cosmetic procedures without a license.