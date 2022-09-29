LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge held a press conference Thursday to discuss a new lawsuit.

Arkansas state officials are joining five states in a lawsuit targeting President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Biden said the plan would cancel up to $10,000 for a number of borrowers.

In an earlier interview, Rutledge said it was “patently unfair” to move debt from people who went to college to others in the U.S.

