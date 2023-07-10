LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has added his signature to a letter calling out the Pride campaign from retailer Target.

Griffin joined in with Indiana AG Todd Rokita and five other state attorneys general. The letter states that Target’s campaign has created concern due to what the AGs describe as “obscene” nature.

The letter points to specific target goods and vendors, including the company’s sales of “tuck-friendly construction” girl’s swimsuits conformed for males and shirts with pro-gay slogans. A clothing line from a brand Rokita called “Satinist-inspired” is also cited.

The letter cites two articles in the National Review supporting these claims. In May, AP reported that reports of Target’s sales of “tuck-friendly” children’s swimsuits were not true.

The letter goes on to criticize Target for providing financial support to GLSEN, the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, an organization that provides support for LGBTQ+ K-12 students.

“Target’s ‘Pride’ campaign and financial support to organizations such as GLSEN not only raise concerns under our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws but also against our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders,” the letter states.

The letter then continues to point out the financial loss Target suffered due to what it called a “massive backlash” against its Pride campaign.

“We live in a different day and age from our nation’s founding. But certain immutable precepts and principles must always endure so long as America is to remain free and prosperous,” the letter concludes. “We trust that we can work together to advance and protect the rights of individuals, the rule of law, and the well-being of families and children.”

Griffin’s office clarified that he supports the general sentiment of the letter, which makes reference to Indiana laws. The letter is not intended to be a legal analysis of Arkansas obscenity laws, a spokesperson stated.

The letter was also signed by attorneys general Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, Andrew Bailey of Missouri, Raul Labrador of Idaho, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi and Alan Wilson of South Carolina, along with Rokita and Griffin.

KARK 4 News/FOX 16 News has reached out to Target for a response to the letter from the attorneys general but has not yet received one.

The company had previously released a statement on the protests about its 2023 Pride campaign.

This marks the second time in less than a week that an Arkansas lawmaker has came into conflict with the Minnesota-based retailer.

Late last week, Sen. Tom Cotton sent a letter to Target saying the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program was discriminatory and calling for its end.

Cotton’s letter contends that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that ended the use of affirmative action in college admissions would also apply in this situation, claiming Target’s 2020 announcement to increase the number of Black employees by 20% was a racially discriminatory plan.