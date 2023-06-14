LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group has been formed through the attorney general’s office to review the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The working group will review current laws to ensure they have kept up with modern times, Attorney General Tim Griffin said.

“The last time FOIA was modernized, the iPhone hadn’t been invented yet,” Griffin said. “Since then, the use of digital records and new communications technology has increased exponentially, making it possible for public entities to create and retain more records than ever before.”

This has led to FOIA requests becoming more complex and occurring more frequently, the AG said.

Griffin said the seven-member bipartisan group would review the current laws and make recommendations to his office.

Group members are:

• State Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville)

• Ryan Owsley, Deputy Attorney General, Opinions Division

• John Payne, Deputy Attorney General, Civil Litigation Division

• State Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle)

• State Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock)

• John Tull III, Partner at Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull, PLLC

• Ashley Kemp Wimberley, Executive Director, Arkansas Press Association

Tucker spoke about that against the need to fit the FOIA into modern times.

“Arkansas has one of the strongest FOIA laws in the country, and that’s the way it should stay,” he said. “Over the years, the legislature has passed many FOIA amendments, which naturally were passed in piecemeal fashion.”

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act was first passed in 1967, allowing citizens to inspect and receive copies of public records of governmental agencies unless the law makes an exception for them. The law also requires that most governing bodies’ meetings be open to the public.