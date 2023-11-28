LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin issued a statement warning Arkansans to be aware of potential scams before making donations on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a movement that allows people to come together to support charities and causes around the world. In his statement, Griffin warned that scammers could use that as an opportunity to scam people out of their money.

“Arkansans should be wary of such scams when considering where to donate money,” Griffin said. “My hope is that we see an abundance of support for great causes today, and that all of our giving goes to legitimate organizations that are working to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

Griffin provided tips for anyone making a donation to prevent being scammed: Consumers should search the Arkansas Charities Database for more information on currently registered charities in Arkansas and to avoid charity fraud.

Watch out for similar but different organization names. Scammers use this tactic to steal consumers’ donations.

Do not give out financial or personal information over the phone or through email to an unknown entity. Consumers should initiate the contact after doing their own research.

There are many ways to show generosity on the GivingTuesday website other than donating money.

Ask questions before giving anything. Donating should come with the comfort that the donation supports a trustworthy organization or activity.

High-pressure demands or pleas for immediate giving should be avoided, as legitimate charities will not rush a donation.

Ask for written information to be mailed or emailed to you. A legitimate charity will send information that provides the organization’s mission, how the donation is used and proof that a contribution is tax deductible.

Never send cash. Make donations by check or credit card for security and tax records.

For more information on fraud prevention other consumer-related issues or to file a consumer complaint, visit ArkansasAG.gov.