LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The average gas price in Arkansas has jumped 11 cents two weeks in a row due to increased crude oil prices.

According to AAA, the statewide average gas price is $3.17. AAA officials said that the jump in gas prices is because crude oil prices remain above $80 a barrel.

Drivers in Calhoun County are paying the most at the pumps with an average gas price of $3.39 per gallon. Johnson County has the state’s lowest average of $3.06 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock and Hot Springs area are paying an average of $3.14 per gallon. Drivers in Pine Bluff are paying an average of $3.13 per gallon.

The price of diesel fuel is $4.22 per gallon.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.