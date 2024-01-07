LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge returns January 12-13 for its third year.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants hunters to take a chance at winning prizes for harvesting the largest squirrels they can find.
According to a release, teams hunt from noon on January 12 to noon on January 13 during legal shooting hours to harvest the three largest squirrels they can find. Hunters are welcome to use squirrel dogs or still hunt for bushytails.
According to Eric Maynard, interim chief of education for the AGFC, hunters can harvest the legal limit of 12 per person, but only the top three are weighed at the end of the event and each squirrel can only be weighed once.
Maynard says there will be 12 locations across Arkansas for people to weigh their squirrels and win prizes.
The release says squirrels are weighed with the skin on and field-dressed and winning teams are announced at 1:30 p.m. for each region. Each regional first- and second-place team will receive medals.
The top teams in the state will be announced on January 15 and will receive additional prizes including an Umarex air rifle.
There are different categories for youth teams on adults, according to the release. A youth team consists of two youths or one youth and an adult mentor. There is also a category for fox squirrels and a category for mixed bag and/or gray squirrels.
Hunters are encouraged to hunt with partners, but solo hunters are also welcome.
“We want everyone to get outdoors, and that’s always best enjoyed with friends and family,” Maynard said.
The release says no registration or entry fees are required to participate in the contest. Participants will only need to show up at the following locations from noon to 1 p.m. on January 13 to compete:
Springdale
Ozark Highlands Nature Center
3400 N 40th St, Springdale, AR 72762
Pine Bluff
Delta Rivers Nature Center
1400 Black Dog Dr, Pine Bluff, AR 71601
Mayflower
Camp Robinson Shooting Range
574 Clinton Rd, Conway, AR 72032
Jonesboro
Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center
600 E Lawson Rd, Jonesboro, AR 72404
Ft. Smith
Arkansas River Valley Nature Center
8300 Wells Lake Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72916
Yellville
Crooked Creek Nature Center
851 Conservation Ln, Yellville, AR 72687
Columbus
Grandview Prairie Nature Center
1685 Hempstead 35 Rd N, Columbus, AR
Hazen
Wattensaw WMA Shop
1693 Hwy 11 North, Hazen AR 72064
Batesville
Paul H Willmuth Shooting Sports Complex
3600 N St Louis, Batesville, AR 72501
Magnolia
SAU Laney Farm
833 Old McNeil Rd Magnolia, AR 71753
Russellville
AGFC West Central Regional Office
1266 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville, AR 72802
Monticello
AGFC Southeast Regional Office
771 Jordan Dr, Monticello, AR 71655
More rules can be found here.
Maynard says the AGFC Education Division staff created the Big Squirrel Challenge in May of 2021 at J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozarks Highland Nature Center. He says it was so popular that the AGFC decided to expand it into a statewide event.