LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class ahead of its formal induction ceremony scheduled for mid-October.

The latest class will feature six Arkansans recognized for their work, achievements and contributions to the state and nation. The inductees range in professions from pastors to surgeons, musicians and more.

The 2023 honorees are Rev. Jerry Black and Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman from Blytheville, Curtis Howse, James H. Leary and Harvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock and Judge Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff.

“The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation is thrilled to celebrate our outstanding 2023 class of inductees,” ABHOF Chairman Charles Stewart said. “Each has demonstrated excellence, tenacity, character and brilliance and have overcome great challenges to excel in their chosen fields. Every year we are privileged to recognize some of Arkansas’ best and this year is no exception.”

“We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the country to the Robinson Performance Hall and putting on an amazing induction ceremony and show. The evening will include music, dance, poetry, inspiration and motivation,” Stewart added.

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Robinson Center Music Hall. Tickets to the cocktail hour and show are available at ARBlackHallofFame.org.

Officials with the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation said the ticket sales will benefit the foundation’s annual grants program. Officials said the foundation has awarded more than $55,000 to 18 organizations throughout the state this year.