LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched an initiative to support students’ mental health in schools across the state.

The Take Good Care Calming Room initiative will provide funding for calming rooms in every county in the state. Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett said the rooms will provide a quiet space where students can gather their thoughts and deal with stress or anxiety.

Officials said that the calming rooms can have soft lighting, tranquil colors, comfortable furniture, inspirational messages and journals.

A room is already installed at White Hall Middle School.

White Hall Middle School calming room

Public, private and charter schools in Arkansas with students ages 12 to 18 are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 22 and recipients will be announced Nov. 1. One school in each county will be awarded $2,500 for a calming room at their school.

Guidelines and an online application can be found at ArkBlueCross.com/CalmingRooms.