LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.

An analysis by SmartestDollar.com shows Arkansas as 48th of the 50 states for PPP loans per capita. According to the study, Arkansas employers borrowed what amounts to $1,651 for each of its residents.

The PPP program was part of the coronavirus response by the federal government and ran from April 2020 to May 2021. The program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to allow businesses with up to 500 employees to continue payroll during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

The total size of the loans is impressive, with $4,996,583,567 flowing into Arkansas from the program. The average loan size, however, shows $18,072 borrowed by the typical Arkansas employer, with 97% of those loans forgiven.

According to the analysis, health care and social assistance employers were the largest group to take a PPP loan.

A by-city analysis skews the figures slightly. Here Little Rock, the only Arkansas city analyzed, borrowed $3,999 per capita, or $807,683,667. The typical loan size was $20,594 for the capital city, with 94.8% of loans made in the city forgiven.

Again, health care and social assistance was the largest borrower group in Little Rock.

In comparison, nearby Memphis borrowed $3,502 per capita, $1,979,875,060, with an average loan size of $20,451. Tulsa, with a roughly 30% smaller population than Memphis, borrowed $4,034 per capita for $1,661,810,498. The typical loan size for Tulsa was close to Memphis at $20,832, of which 97.1% was forgiven.

Nationally, the government made $792,611,806,528 trillion in PPP loans or $2,388 per capita nationwide. The median for national PPP loans was $20,689 with $95.2% of the loans forgiven.

The per capita figure puts Miami at the top with $12,245, with St. Louis at $10,583 for the number two slot. Interestingly, Miami had a comparatively low 87.6% of loans made there forgiven.

San Tan Valley, Arizona, is the lowest city at $258 per capita for a total of $26,707,155 in loans.