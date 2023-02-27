LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than $44 million in federal housing grants were awarded to the state of Arkansas and several of its communities Monday.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grants, part of $5.6 billion awarded nationwide, with a total of $44,047,690 going to the Natural State for efforts looking to improve housing and urban development across several categories.

The five categories in the program are Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Opportunities for People with HIV/AIDS, Emergency Solution Grants and Recovery Housing Programs.

Community Development Block Grants are awarded to develop communities and create economic opportunities, emphasizing support for low and moderate-income people.

The state total was $26,218,309, with $17,807,834 earmarked for state programs. Little Rock received the highest city award in this category with $1,484,369, followed by Fayetteville at $764,542.

The HOME Investment Partnership Program provides state and local governments funding to produce affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low-income people.

The total was $13,064,797 in this category, with $10,580,305 going directly to Arkansas. Little Rock received the highest amount for cities at $844,274.

Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS is for low-income people with HIV or AIDS who need housing assistance and support. A total of $2,449,533 was awarded in the state, with $1,412,776 to Arkansas and the remaining $1,036,757 to Little Rock.

The Emergency Solutions Grant funding is for homeless shelters and social services, including homelessness prevention. This funding went only to the state, with $2,315,051 received.

No Recovery Housing Program money was received by either the state government or cities. That program provides housing for people recovering from substance-use disorders.

For 2022, HUD showed 2,182 homeless households in Arkansas, with 1,182 unsheltered by not being in a homeless or emergency shelter.