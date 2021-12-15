Arkansas computer science summit seeks to bridge pathway from education to in-state workforce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas continues to lead the country when it comes to computer science education, and on Wednesday the state took another step to further that mission.

Leaders in local schools, higher education, workforce and nonprofits gathered for a summit on how to bridge the pathway from K-12 to post-secondary education and workforce readiness.

They shared initiatives and resources related to data science and computing. This is a push to keep students in the state after they graduate and to bring industries and jobs to Arkansas.

“The governor’s computer science initiative has garnered nationwide attention,” Dr. Tina Moore, director of STEM/CS Continuum, said. “We are truly leading the nation in computer science thanks to the governor’s initiative”

