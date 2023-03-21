LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas senators and representatives in Washington D.C. came out in support of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Arkansas.

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with representatives Rick Crawford, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman penned a letter to Biden supporting the governor’s request to declare a major disaster after a winter storm tore through the state in late January and early February.

The delegation highlighted the severity of the storm, saying that damage estimates totaled just under $9 million.

“Arkansans have demonstrated resourcefulness and resilience during this challenging time. But as it stands, we believe the magnitude of this weather event warrants supplemental federal assistance,” the letter said.

The congressmen also noted that the state had been impacted by subsequent severe weather since the ice storm, further adding to the damage.

“The entire Arkansas delegation is eager to assist in any way possible to ensure expedited evaluation of this request,” the congressmen wrote in the letter.