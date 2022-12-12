LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that it collected a massive number of unwanted pesticides from several counties in Arkansas throughout the year.

Over 500,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides were picked up in 16 different counties throughout 2022 as part of the Agriculture Abandoned Pesticide Program by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward commented on the importance of the program.

“Events like these, held annually throughout the state, help ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides and prevents them from potentially polluting our environment,” Ward said.

The program itself is funded through pesticide registration fees and participation in the collection was free and anonymous to farmers and other non-industrial landowners.

The ADA said that the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has collected 5,860,843 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas since 2005.

More information on programs operated by the ADA can be found at Agriculture.Arkansas.gov.