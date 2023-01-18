FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced that taxpayers may file state income tax returns online beginning on January 23.

According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the DFA, the department is already accepting paper tax return filings. He said that taxpayers can anticipate a six-to-eight-week time frame for paper returns to be processed while those filed online should take two-to-four weeks.

The deadline to file a state income tax return and to pay any amount due is April 18.

A significant number of taxpayers normally file state returns within the first week they are accepted. However, February is our busiest month for returns. We expect roughly 1.8 million individual tax returns to be filed in Arkansas this year. Scott Hardin, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson

More information and the forms required to file are available here.