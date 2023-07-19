LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man will be leaving the governor’s staff to oversee alcohol, tobacco racing and marijuana in Arkansas.

Officials with the Department of Finance and Administration said Trent Minner would oversee the DFA’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Racing Commission, Medical Marijuana Commission and Tobacco Control Division with the title of Regulatory Administrator.

Minner assumes the role held by Mike Moore, who has retired.

He had served on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ staff as Deputy Legislative Director. A graduate of UA Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law, he had previously served as Assistant Attorney General in the Public Protection Department.

DFA Secretary Larry Walther believes Minner’s experience would be an asset.

“DFA’s Regulatory Division oversees more than 11,700 active permits throughout Arkansas,” Walther said. “As an attorney with comprehensive experience in compliance and a detailed understanding of the day-to-day operation of this division, I am proud to have Trent lead this multifaceted DFA team.”

Minner will assume the role on July 31.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my service with the great team at DFA in this new, exciting role,” he said.