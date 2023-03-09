HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person is in custody a day after a deadly crash in Cass County, Missouri that killed a 3-year-old girl.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers arrested the driver of the car that crashed Tuesday afternoon and are investigating to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on 7 Highway near Freedom Road near Harrisonville.

According to the crash report, seven people were inside a Ford Explorer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old Arkansas woman was driving and lost control. The SUV left the road and rolled.

Investigators said the 3-year-old girl who died in the crash was not in a car seat and was thrown out of the SUV.

Troopers said two 10-year-old boys in the SUV were also injured. One was wearing a seatbelt and the other wasn’t.

Four adults in the SUV suffered moderate injuries in the crash.