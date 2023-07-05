LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State of Arkansas has wrapped up its fiscal year with more than a $1 billion surplus for the second straight year.

The Department of Finance and Administration issued its fiscal year-end report Wednesday showing that the state had a $1.161 billion excess of full funding required by the Revenue Stabilization Act, a 1945 state law setting the yearly budget for funding state agencies that forbids deficit spending.

Arkansas finished FY 2022 with a $1.6 billion surplus.

The report shows the state was able to reach this surplus with collections and distributions of $7.185 billion, which was $126.5 million above the mid-May DFA forecast.

The state’s general revenue collection of $7.1854 billion was 3.9% below FY 2022’s amount. Despite the drop from the prior year, the DFA stated saw collections at 0.9% above projections for the current year.

State income tax for FY 2023 came in at $3,915.9 million, which was 6.1% below FY 2022 while being 1.1% above the forecast. In turn, tax refunds for FY 2023 were $768.1 million, or 69.3% above FY 2022 and 5% above forecasts, according to the DFA.

Corporate income tax brought $824.5 million to the state, 6.5% above forecasts, with $60.4 million issued in corporate tax refunds.

The legislature passed a law in its most recent session that lowered the individual and corporate tax rates in the state.

A spokesperson for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the surplus reflects her policies.

“The Governor promised and delivered on cutting taxes so Arkansans would see more of their paycheck and the state would remain competitive in attracting businesses and more jobs,” the spokesperson stated. “She will continue working to responsibly phase out the state income tax and being financially sound and strong helps keep us moving in that direction.”