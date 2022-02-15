LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Arkansas Department of Health weekly flu report released Tuesday showed a slight increase in confirmed cases and one new death.

According to the ADH, there were 52 new influenza cases reported in the state within the last seven days. Health officials also reported an increase in hospitalizations with seven Arkansans being hospitalized, bringing the total to 111.

The report shows that 3,987 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

The new death reported this week pushes the total number of deaths this flu season to nine. Health officials noted that during the 2020-2021 flu season, Arkansas reported 24 influenza-related deaths.

Health officials noted in the weekly update that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 6.95%, a decrease from last week’s percentage of 7.14%.