Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nominees represented in all 75 counties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Heritage announced Tuesday that nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame were submitted from all 75 counties.

Finalists will be selected in January by a committee of historians, chefs, foodies and food authors.

The food hall of fame was founded by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst to celebrate the state’s rich culinary heritage, stated the release.

“There’s something about food that brings people together, sparks nostalgic feelings and spirited conversation,” Hurst said. “We’re proud we’ve helped start conversations all across our state about food culture and heritage and thank every person who took the time to make a nomination.”

Committee members include the following Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst and Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage along with 11 other people.



“It is a privilege to dive into the nominations and select the winners for 2022,” Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage said. “We celebrate these honorees for their dedication to Arkansas’s food heritage and look forward to sharing them with you all soon through our website.”

Food hall of fame finalist will be revealed on Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. during a hybrid event hosted at Arkansas Heritage building at 1100 North St in Little Rock. According to the release, winners for the Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten and People’s Choice categories will be announced in a ceremony during spring 2022.



See more about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame at ArkansasHeritage.com