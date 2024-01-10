LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank is celebrating 40 years of fighting food insecurity in the state.

Representatives with the food bank said that it has distributed millions of meals to those in need across 33 counties in the state since 1984. The foodbank is able to serve Arkansans by networking with local pantries, churches, community centers and schools.

Arkansas Foodbank CEO Brian Burton noted that the Arkansas Foodbank is aiming to continue using resources to fight hunger while also providing information on food insecurity to Arkansans.

“We remain committed to connecting resources so that we can continue providing this essential aid, while also striving to deepen public understanding about the true scope of food insecurity in our state and what that means for our future,” Burton said.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, representatives said that the Arkansas Foodbank will expand its efforts with educational programs, community events and new partnerships across its service area.

“The issue of hunger is often misunderstood and oversimplified,” ShaRhonda Love, board chair of Arkansas Foodbank, said. “During this landmark anniversary year, we’re warmly inviting the communities we serve in Arkansas to join us in celebrating this milestone, but also recognizing the work we need to do to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who aren’t sure where they’ll find their next meal.”

The Arkansas Foodbank is the largest food bank in the state. For more information on getting involved with the Arkansas Foodbank, visit ArkansasFoodbank.org.