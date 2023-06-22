LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission program will pay private landowners for winter bird habitat.

The AGFC has received $4 million in funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service for waterfowl and shorebird habitats. The money is part of a nine-state, $15 million initiative with Arkansas farmers playing a key role, AGFC officials said.

The program will pay farmers not to till their lands until spring in order to provide bird habitat. The lands will be flooded to provide habitat for migratory birds.

A similar program for rice growers funded through a different program is already in effect, Bubba Groves, private land biologist in the AGFC’s Monticello Regional Office, said.

This new program adds soybean and other crop fields as off-growing-season habitats.

“There’s also no expectation of providing any public hunting opportunities, this is strictly about flooding fields in winter for waterfowl and other migratory birds who depend on this type of habitat,” Groves said.

Applicants may receive up to $95 per acre with a July 14 application deadline. Interested landowners should contact their local NRCS office to apply.

The AGFC’s recently formed private land habitat division is also available to provide guidance on this and similar programs, division chief Garrick Dugger said.