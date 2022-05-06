LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Get your fishing poles and licenses ready for a chance to win a prize worth hundreds of dollars from the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that channel catfish from hatcheries around the state are being stocked at several Family and Community Fishing Program locations around the state, with a select few carrying a “bonus prize” of a brightly colored tag behind their dorsal fin.

Anyone who catches one of these tagged channel cats can send in the tag for a chance to win Bass Pro Shops gift cards ranging from $200 to $800.

Maurice Jackson, the Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator for the AGFC, said that the prize program is being funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Steve Smith Endowment and that the agency planned to give away more than $5,000 in gift cards.

He also added that gift cards are not the only prize option.

“We also have two grand prize guided fishing trips. Each trip is a half-day fishing experience with a guide on Beaver Lake for two individuals, also courtesy of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation,” Jackson said.

Anglers who snag a tag can mail it into the following address:

AGFC Family and Community Fishing Program

2 Natural Resources Drive

Little Rock, AR 77205

Program officials ask that people sending in tags include their name, address, phone number and the location and date of their catch. Tag returns must be postmarked by June 30, and the prize drawing will be held live on the AGFC’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on July 14.

To see the Family and Community Fishing Program locations taking part in the tag program, visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s website at AGFC.com.