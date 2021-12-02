Arkansas Game and Fish reports chronic wasting disease case in deer found in Union County

STRONG, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports the deadly chronic wasting disease has been found in a deer harvested in southern Arkansas near the Louisiana state line.

The commission said Thursday that the deer was taken in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Union County and a sample was confirmed with the fatal disease.

The commission says the source of the disease is unknown as the nearest known positive case was in Issaquena County, Mississippi, and is more than 200 miles from the nearest known positive case in Arkansas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are no reported cases of CWD infection in humans, but recommends not eating infected meat.