LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in the Natural State were seeing an increase in gas prices for many consecutive days. However, AAA reported Wednesday that the average gas price in the state remained constant overnight.

AAA officials said that the average price for gas remained at $4.54. This is the first time prices saw a decrease since the week started. Gasoline was down in Arkansas last week with an average of $4.47 per gallon.

The national average also remained at $5.01 per gallon.

On the other hand, diesel fuel jumped to $5.32 per gallon, setting another record high.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff should expect to pay on average $4.53 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are trailing behind with an average of $4.47. In Hot Springs, drivers are paying an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Montgomery County has the state’s highest gas price average of $4.85 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest average of $4.40 per gallon.

