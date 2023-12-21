LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The news for Arkansas drivers is gasoline in the Natural State is among the cheapest in the country.

AAA reported on Thursday that the average gas price in Arkansas is currently $2.70 a gallon. This makes Arkansas gasoline the third cheapest in the nation behind Texas at $2.69 and Mississippi at $2.66.

Adding to the good news is Oklahoma, at $2.70 average, and Missouri, at $2.71, are the fourth and fifth lowest-average gas prices in the nation. This means Arkansas is landlocked by inexpensive gasoline states, while the rest of the country contends with higher prices averaging $3.12.

Central Arkansas is running below the state average, with gas at $2.66 in the Little Rock / North Little Rock metro, and even less in Hot Springs with a $2.65 average. Pine Bluff is slightly higher at $2.78.

Saline County has the lowest average in the state at $2.59. Cleveland County to the south is the highest at $3.05.

The Arkansas $2.70 is the same as a week ago and two cents above a year ago. It is 2 cents higher than the Dec. 18 price.

“After months of steady decline, drivers can expect to see gas prices fluctuate to end the year,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.