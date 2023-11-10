LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas have been on a continuous decline, with average prices dropping below $3 per gallon for the first time since the start of the year.

Representatives with AAA said that the statewide gas price average is $2.98 for a gallon of unleaded fuel. This is the first time prices have dipped below $3 since Jan. 17, marking the 8th consecutive week of decline, AAA said.

“Gas prices are on the decline, dipping below $3 per gallon for regular unleaded for the first time since the start of the year,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “If that trends continue, it will be welcome news for the millions of Americans AAA expects to hit the road for Thanksgiving.”

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are paying the most at the pumps at $3.07 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying $2.97 per gallon while drivers in Hot Springs are paying $2.90 per gallon.

AAA reported Thursday that drivers in Arkansas are paying the 7th lowest gas price average in the country. The national gas price average is $3.39 per gallon.