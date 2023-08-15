LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas will receive a large chunk of federal funding to improve stormwater and sewer infrastructure in many communities.

Arkansas will receive $343,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency through the agency’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant Program.

EPA officials said the program helps communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs. The program will also offer grant assistance at no cost to small and financially distressed communities.

Assistant EPA Administrator for Water Radhika Fox explained the importance of improving stormwater and sewer infrastructure for any community.

“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that treat wastewater, and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution,” Fox said. “Investing in America means investing in managing stormwater and sewer overflows with resilient infrastructure to prevent these serious issues.”

Arkansas is receiving a portion of roughly $4.5 million in grants given to Region 6 states. Other states in EPA’s Region 6 of the U.S. are New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Region 6’s portion is part of the $50 million total provided to the entire U.S.

More information on the program can be found at EPA.gov.