LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is getting federal funding to beef up the state’s electric grid.

The U.S. Department of Energy has granted more than $10 million to Arkansas to strengthen the state’s electric grid and help prevent outages.

The funding is part of the Grid Enhancement Program and will be split into two payments over two years with the first being $5.16 million and the second being $5.14 million.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said recent tornadoes and storms have highlighted the importance of the grid’s strength.

“This year’s historic natural disasters underscored the critical importance of our electric grid. We need the grid to run to keep our entire state moving,” Sanders said. “This investment will enhance our grid’s resiliency to help in future crisis events, benefitting Arkansans for years to come.”

State officials said examples of those that may qualify for this grant include electric grid operators, electricity storage operators, electricity generators, transmission owners or operators, distribution providers and fuel suppliers.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson said more funding is anticipated.

“We anticipate more funding will be made available through the Grid Enhancement Grant program,” Hudson said. “Citizens across the state partnered to support our fellow Arkansans affected by the historic weather events earlier this year. Investing in our grid is one more way we can take action to keep Arkansans safe should we ever face this again.”

More information on the grant program can be found on the DFA’s website.