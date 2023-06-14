LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is making her first trip overseas to represent Arkansas.

Sanders said Tuesday that she was traveling to Europe where she would meet with business executives about the value of investing in the Natural State. Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O’Neal are joining the governor on the trip.

Meetings are planned with American, British, French and German executives, the governor said. The final stop will be meeting with aerospace industry leaders at the Paris Air Show to convene with aerospace leaders.

Aerospace exports are an important part of the Arkansas economy.

In 2022, Arkansas exported $5.9 billion of products throughout the world. Its largest export was aircraft and related parts at $883.4 million, or 15% of the state’s total exports.