LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Facebook page, March 21st, is now known as ‘Arkansas Arbor Day’ in the state.

Arkansas’s abundance of trees provides us with cleaner air and water, outdoor recreation opportunities, and jobs for thousands of Arkansans. Trees are vital parts of our communities and ecosystems & that’s why I’ve proclaimed today as Arkansas Arbor Day. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson via Facebook

You can view the official proclamation here.