LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent survey had a wealth of Arkansas locations as being good for skinning dipping, despite it being against the law.

The website MyDatingAdvisor.com listed 801 American sites that were good for skinning dipping. Somehow Arkansas had 14 spots on the list, ranking from 91 to 759.

Lake Ouachita in Hot Springs was the highest-ranked of the group with its 91 score. The rankings took into account beach quality, typical weather, area safety and hotel costs.

Next on the list for Arkansas was the Buffalo National River at St. Joe, in the state’s north-central region. This was the only river on the Arkansas list, ranked at a comparatively distant 308.

Lake Dardenelle in Fayetteville was the lowest-ranked Arkansas site at 759 on the list. Other lakes on the list throughout the state include Greers Ferry and Lake Norfolk.

The list also included Lake Maumelle, where swimming, let alone skinny dipping, is forbidden.

Skinny dipping is illegal in Arkansas, as it is in most other states. Section 5-68-204 of state law makes nudism, including skinny dipping, a class A misdemeanor liable for up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.