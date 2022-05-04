ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has found Arkansas to have the third-largest drug problem in the U.S.

With the number of annual drug overdose deaths in the U.S. reaching over 100,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub wanted to research which states have the worst problem and looked at 21 key metrics including arrest and overdose rates, as well as opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

According to the study, Arkansas overall has the third biggest problem and ranks second in opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people, seventh in drug arrests per capita and 10th in share of adults who couldn’t get treatment for illicit drug use in the past year.

West Virginia was found to have the most drug use in the U.S., with the District of Columbia ranking second. Missouri and New Mexico sit behind Arkansas to make up the top five.

Minnesota was found as having the smallest drug problem, followed by Hawaii, Utah, Idaho and Iowa.

To view the study’s full findings, visit WalletHub.com.